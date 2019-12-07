Left Menu
UP becoming rape capital, total collapse of law and order in state: Congress

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 19:59 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 19:59 IST
The Congress attacked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday over the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze, alleging that law-and-order situation has "completely collapsed" in the state which is becoming the world's "rape capital". Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also demanded strict action against the accused in the case.

The rape victim from Unnao, who was airlifted to a Delhi hospital after she was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, died late on Friday night. On the father of the Unnao victim demanding that the guilty either to be "chased and shot dead" like the Hyderabad police encounter or be hanged within 24 hours, Shrinate said that she understands the "pain, agony, anger and grief" of the father, but law and order needs to be strengthened.

"He is the father, I can understand his pain and his disappointment. I empathise with the family and we solidly stand with them in this hour of grief... But law and order is the basis of any civil society. "Law and order needs to be strengthened to an extent where perpetrators of crime against women don't have the courage to do anything. Police needs to be sensitized to first make it safe for women, and in case of a crime lodge FIRs and offer protection instead of shielding the accused," she said.

Hitting out at the state government, Shrinate said that it is "not the first and this will not indeed be the last case if you (UP government) don't wake up. The state government seems to be in a dying hurry to become the rape capital". "More than assurance, the Uttar Pradesh government needs to strengthen the law-and-order in the state. Our question is to the state police is why FIR was not registered in four months and why the accused were left out on bail," Shrinate told reporters.

She was responding to a statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who gave the assurance that the case would be pleaded in a fast-track court to provide speedy justice to the deceased woman's family. Hitting out at Adityanath, Shrinate alleged that political protection is being given to those committing crimes against women.

"How do accused get away by committing such heinous crimes? What gives them the courage to do so? The answer is, it is due to complete collapse of law and order in the state. They somehow find political protection and that is why they have the courage to go ahead and do this against our women," the Congress spokesperson said. She also questioned the silence of the Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders.

"We can't turn a blind eye. Why are the prime minister, all those ministers who took to streets earlier now silent. Why is there a conspicuous silence in the matter?" she posed.

