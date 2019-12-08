Left Menu
CM Yogi should visit us: Unnao rape victim's sister

The sister of Unnao rape victim on Sunday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should visit them and give an immediate decision.

  • Unnao (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 10:38 IST
We demand that Yogi sir should visit us, said Unnao rape victim's sister. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The sister of Unnao rape victim on Sunday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should visit them and give an immediate decision. "We demand that Yogi sir should visit us and give an immediate decision. I also demand that I should be given a government job," she said while speaking to ANI.

The mortal remains of Unnao rape victim were brought to her village here on Saturday. After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, the Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC Government Hospital to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. According to the police, the five accused had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the case she had filed in March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

