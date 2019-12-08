Delhi fire: Rahul Gandhi extends condolences to bereaved families, wishes for speedy recovery of injured
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his deepest condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in a massive fire here at a factory at Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road and said he was saddened by the tragic incident.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote in Hindi: "Saddened at the news that a massive fire in the Anaj Mandi area of Delhi has claimed many lives and left several people injured."
"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wish for the speedy recovery (of the injured)," he said. At least 43 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, police said.
Around 62 people were taken out by rescuers from the building that caught fire in the wee hours of Sunday.34 dead were confirmed by the Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 by Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
