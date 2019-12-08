Left Menu
Development News Edition

Someone has to take responsibility: Gautam Gambhir on Delhi fire

BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Sunday called the massive Anaj Mandi fire a tragic incident and said responsibility needs to be fixed in this regard.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 14:21 IST
Someone has to take responsibility: Gautam Gambhir on Delhi fire
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Sunday called the massive Anaj Mandi fire a tragic incident and said responsibility needs to be fixed in this regard. "I do not wish to indulge in politics but there must be an investigation into the incident. Someone has to take responsibility, it is a tragic incident," Gambhir told ANI.

"Someone is responsible for it and someone should be given punishment for it," he said of the blaze which killed 43 people. Extending condolences to bereaved families, he said: "All I can say is that my heart goes for the families, who have lost their loved ones in the tragic incident. It is very unfortunate. One shall take permission and no-objection certificate (NOC) to run such factories."

The cricketer-turned-politician recalled fire incident in Karol Bagh that claimed 17 lives and said that we all shall take responsibility that such incidents do not occur again because only poor labourers are the sufferers. "If you will put it only to the enquiry no one would feel scared," he added.

At least 43 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out in Anaj Mandi area on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning, police said. Sixteen people are said to be injured in the treatment and are being treated at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital and Lady Hardinge hospitals.Around 62 people were taken out by fire tenders from the building that caught fire in the wee hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...

Naughtiest sin? PM Johnson admits cycling on the pavement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the naughtiest thing he was prepared to admit to was breaking the law by cycling on the pavement. When asked by Sky what the naughtiest thing he was ready to admit to was, Johnson ini...

For second straight day, all flights remain cancelled at Srinagar airport

Flight operations at Srinagar airport remained suspended for the second consecutive day as all flights were canceled on Sunday due to dense fog causing poor visibility in the Kashmir valley, officials said. All flights at Srinagar airport w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019