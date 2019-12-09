Supreme Court to hear fresh plea against Tamil Nadu local body election notification on Dec 11

The Supreme Court on Monday set December 11 as the date for hearing a fresh plea filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress against Tamil Nadu local body election notification. A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde agreed to hear the plea on Wednesday after senior advocate for Congress and DMK, Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned for urgent listing of the plea, saying the State Election commission has released or notified the polls without women or SC/ST reservations.

Earlier on December 6, the apex court had ruled that local body polls can be conducted in Tamil Nadu except for the nine newly-formed districts on a petition of the DMK. The Supreme Court also directed that the delimitation process should be conducted in these nine districts of the state as soon as possible and local body elections should be held there within four months.

The DMK had on December 2 filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking its direction to stay the Tamil Nadu state local body election notification. The petitioner sought a direction from the apex court that the notification issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on December 2 should be struck down. (ANI)

