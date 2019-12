Pak shells forwards areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan army violated ceasefire by targeting forward areas with mortar shelling and small arms firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said. Pakistan resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling on forwarding areas along the LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch, they said.

Further details are awaited, the officials said. They said Pakistan has been repeatedly violating the ceasefire in Rajouri and Poonch districts of J and K.

