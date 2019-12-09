Following are the top stories at 5 PM:

TOP NEWS: PAR12 LS-LD CAB

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 introduced in LS New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said in Lok Sabha that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 is not against minorities but against infiltrators. Introducing the bill, he said the Congress "divided" the country on the basis of religion that's why it was necessary to bring the bill.

DEL36 UNDP-LD RANK-INDIA

India ranks 129 in UN's human development index New Delhi: India climbed one spot to 129 among 189 countries in the 2019 human development index, according to a report released by the UN Development Programme on Monday.

DEL38 JNU-3RDLD MARCH

JNU students lathicharged by police near Bhikaji Cama Place metro station New Delhi: JNU students were on Monday stopped by police and baton charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station during their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as they sought an appointment with the president over the hostel fee hike issue.

NATION:

CAL26 JH-LD PM

Cong subverted mandate in Karnataka; people taught it a lesson: PM Modi in J'khand Barhi/Bokaro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress and its allies of "stealing and subverting" people's mandate in Karnataka, and asked voters to elect a stable BJP government in Jharkhand with an absolute majority.

MDS15 KA-BYPOLLS-3RD LD RESULTS

BJP bags 10 seats in byelections, retains majority in Assembly Bengaluru: The ruling BJP bagged 10 seats and was leading in two others out of 15 constituencies that went for assembly bypolls last week, helping the B S Yediyurappa government hold on to power.

DEL40 DL-FIRE-LD PROBE

Anaj Mandi: Police conducts 3D laser scan of building to recreate scene; FSL collects samples New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday collected evidence using 3D laser scan technology in order to reconstruct for investigation the incident of fire at the building, in the Anaj Mandi area here, that was engulfed in a blaze on Sunday killing 43 people.

DES36 DL-FIRE-LD RELATIVES

Delhi fire tragedy: Relatives say confused how to take bodies back home New Delhi: Chaotic scenes prevailed at Maulana Azad Medical College, where the autopsy of the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire incident was done, as people said they were confused about how to transport the bodies of their relatives back home.

CAL16 JH-RAHUL-RALLY

J'khand's 'jal, jungle, jameen' to be returned to people if oppn alliance comes to power: Rahul Badkagaon: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of grabbing land in states, where the party was in power, asserting that Jharkhand's 'jal, jungle and jameen' would be returned to its people if the opposition alliance came to power.

MDS20 AP-CM-ENCOUNTER

AP CM lauds KCR, Telangana cops on 'encounter' deaths Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday lauded his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao and that state police over the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian being shot dead in an alleged encounter.

LEGAL:

LGD18 SC-LD POLLUTION SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday allowed construction activity in the Delhi-NCR region between 6 am and 6 pm, partially lifting its complete ban on it.

LGD24 DL-COURT-FIRE Delhi Fire tragedy: Court sends property owner, manager to 14-day police custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday sent to 14-days police custody the property owner and manager of the four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area where at least 43 people were killed in a massive fire on Sunday.

FOREIGN:

FGN11 AUS-OPPOSITION-INDIA-TIES Australia must strengthen ties with India to shape Indo-­Pacific region, says Labor politician

Melbourne: Describing India as an Indo-Pacific power, a top Australian Opposition politician on Monday backed further strengthening of relations between New Delhi and Canberra by doing more than simply navigating the "slipstream of great power competition" to shape the region's future. By Natasha Chaku

FGN15 PAK-LD SHARIF

No improvement in Sharif's health, docs advise ex-Pak PM be shifted to US Lahore/London, Dec 9 (PTI) Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently undergoing treatment in London, has shown no improvement in his platelet count and the doctors have advised that he be shifted to the US for better medical care, a top PML-N official said on Monday.

BUSINESS:

DEL37 BIZ-LD STOCKS

Sensex rises 42 points in range-bound trade; bank, auto stocks spurt Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 42 points on Monday to close at 40,487.43, driven by buying in select bank and auto counters.

DCM25 LS-IRRIGATION FUND

Ready for high-level panel to monitor long term irrigation fund use: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will look at setting up a high-level committee to monitor use of long term irrigation fund.BUSINESS: PTI

ABH ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)