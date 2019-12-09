Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Australia resolve to expand anti-terror cooperation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:48 IST
India, Australia resolve to expand anti-terror cooperation

India and Australia on Monday carried out a comprehensive review of their strategic engagement and vowed to enhance collaboration to counter the threat of terrorism. The two sides deliberated on a range of key issues, including the evolving regional security scenario, during the third edition of the India-Australia Foreign and Defence Secretaries' dialogue.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides also exchanged views on achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress in the Indo-Pacific region. The Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, while the Australian side was headed by Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty and Foreign Secretary Frances Adamson.

"The two sides welcomed the recent progress made in deepening bilateral, political, economic, security and defence cooperation. They discussed recent regional and global developments," the MEA said. It said the two sides emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration to counter the threat of terrorism and violent extremism through increased information sharing.

"The two-plus-two meeting provided opportunities for the two sides to review the status of their bilateral relationship in the context of emerging scenarios," the MEA said. In a separate statement, the defence ministry said the two sides deliberated on prevailing regional security concerns and explored ways for cooperation in the field of defence industry and technology.

"Issues related to bilateral defence engagements, areas to enhance cooperation in the field of defence industry and defence technology as well as the prevailing regional security concerns were discussed," it said. Official sources said the situation in Indo-Pacific region was a key focus area of the talks.

China has been fast expanding military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region, triggering concern in various countries of the region and beyond. The two sides also reviewed their maritime cooperation and agreed to further broaden it to protect common interests in the region.

India, Japan, Australia and the US have been working closely in the strategically key Indo-Pacific region under the "Quad" framework. In November 2017, the four countries gave shape to the long-pending "Quad" Coalition to develop a new strategy for keeping the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

In the talks, Kumar conveyed India's appreciation towards the ongoing defence engagement between armed forces of the two countries. Before the two-plus-two dialogue, both the defence secretaries held a bilateral meeting.

The Australian delegation had a meeting with Pankaj Saran, Deputy National Security Advisor, and Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the MEA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9PM TOP NEWS DEL88 LD CITIZENSHIPCitizenship bill introduced in LS amid stiff opposition Amit Shah says it has endorsement of Indias 130 crore citizens New Delhi Asserting that the Citizenship Amendment Bill...

FEATURE-From karate to pepper spray, sexual assaults prompt Indian women to fight back

Indian karate teacher Monimala Halder took up the sport in her teens as a way to get fit. A few months ago, she and her sister used their skills to fend off two men on a motorcycle trying to grab them as they rode past.I caught hold of the ...

TN: Women's organisation protests against onion price hike in Chennai

The cadre of All India Democratic Women Forum on Monday organised a protest in Saidapet area of Chennai here against the high prices of onion in the country. Women protestors expressed their anguish by wearing garlands made from onions and ...

Bank of India cuts one-year MCLR rates by up to 20 bps

State-run Bank of India on Monday revised its one-year MCLR-based lending rates by up to 20 basis points across various tenors, effective Tuesday. The move comes hours after the larger peer State Bank of India announced 10 bps reduction to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019