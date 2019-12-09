Left Menu
Rohingyas will never be accepted: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the discussion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday said that Ronhigyas will never be accepted in India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the discussion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday said that Ronhigyas will never be accepted in India. "Rohingya people come through Bangladesh. Rohingyas will never be accepted. I am saying that again," he said in the Lower House.

The Home Minister while recalling the Nehru-Liaquat pact said: "Under the Nehru-Liaquat pact, India and Pakistan inked an agreement to take care of their minorities but Pakistan failed to abide by the agreement." Shah referred to the decline of minority population in Pakistan and Bangladesh, and stressed that in Pakistan in 1947, the minority population was 23 per cent which came down to 3.7 per cent in 2011.

Shah said that similarly in Bangladesh, the minority population was 22 per cent in 1947, which came down to 7.8 per cent in 2011. "Where did they go," the Home Minister questioned.

The Home Minister further referred to the population data in India and said that Muslims constituted 9.8 per cent of the population in 1951 while now it is 14.23 per cent. "There is a difference between a refugee and an infiltrator. Those who come here due to persecution, to save their religion and the honour of the women of their family, they are refugees and those who come here illegally are infiltrators," said Shah.

Hitting out at TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, Shah said, "Abhishek Banerjee invoked Tagore, Vivekananda, and Bankim Babu. Did Bankim Babu envision a Bengal where the people would have to go to court for Durga Puja?" "Abhishek Banerjee said the NRC and the CAB are a trap. There is no trap. It may seem trap to those who give protection to infiltrators for vote bank politics. But we will not let that happen," he added

He assured that as long as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country, no person of any religion need to fear. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

