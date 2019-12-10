Cong welcomes Shiv Sena's decision to reconsider support for citizenship bill
The Congress on Tuesday said it welcomed the Shiv Sena's decision to reconsider supporting the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha after voting for it in Lok Sabha.
Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he won't back the bill in Rajya Sabha till there is clarity on questions raised by his party in Lok Sabha.
Congress spokesperson Manish Tiwari told reporters that if the Shiv Sena changes its position on the bill in Rajya Sabha realising that it was against the basic tenets of the Indian Constitution, then the party "welcomes" it.
