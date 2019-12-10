DRI seizes 42 kgs of smuggled gold, arrests ten persons

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday said it has seized 42 kilograms of smuggled gold and more than 500 grams of jewellery, cumulatively valued at Rs 16.5 crore, and arrested 10 persons in this connection. Acting on a tip-off, the DRI sleuths on Sunday raided a residence of a person in the city and premises of his associates in various locations across the eastern metropolis and recovered gold, smuggled from Bangladesh, an official said.

During the operations, the agency arrested seven persons under the provisions of the Customs Act. On further investigations, DRI officers also seized smuggled gold from Raipur and Mumbai, the official said, adding that three more were arrested from these cities.

In the current financial year, DRI has seized more than 219 kilograms of smuggled gold in the eastern region..

