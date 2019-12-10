Haryana deputy CM calls on PM

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the two.

Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party forged an alliance with the BJP to form the government after the Assembly polls in the state in October.

