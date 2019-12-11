Left Menu
Deport Rohingyas from Jammu: Gupta

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:04 IST
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:04 IST
Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Wednesday demanded immediate deportation of "illegally" settled Rohingya nationals from Jammu. More than 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya Muslims and Bangladesh nationals, are settled in Jammu and Samba districts, where their population has increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016, according to government data.

"Rohingyas along with other illegally immigrated foreign nationals of particular community should be sent back to their origin countries," the BJP leader and former J-K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said at a function here. In the past also, the BJP, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), the VHP and RSS, other social organisations have also demanded their repatriation.

