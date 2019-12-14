MP: Housing society director, others booked for Rs 22cr fraud

The director of a cooperativehousing society and 23 others were booked on Saturday forallegedly duping home-buyers of Rs 22.70 crore in Bhopal inMadhya Pradesh, an official said

The MP police's Economic Offences Wing began probeafter a complaint in 2009 that Bhopal based Rohit NagarHousing Cooperative Society director Ghanshyam Singh Rajputand 23 others duped people by collecting money after promisingto get them residential plots, the official said

While there was speculation that no action was takenagainst Rajput for a decade due to his connections with theprevious BJP government in the state, the official refused tocomment on it.

