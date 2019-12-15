Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold worth Rs 82 lakhs seized at Chennai Airport

Gold worth Rs 82 lakhs was seized by the Customs department officials from a total of six passengers arriving at the airport in the past two days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 22:41 IST
Gold worth Rs 82 lakhs seized at Chennai Airport
Gold seized from passengers at Chennai Airport. . Image Credit: ANI

Gold worth Rs 82 lakhs was seized by the Customs department officials from a total of six passengers arriving at the airport in the past two days.

A press release from Commissioner of Customs at Chennai Airport said, "On Sunday, Mushtaq Ahamad belonging to Chennai and who arrived from Dubai was intercepted at the arrival hall. On search, one semi-finished crude gold chain weighing 49 grams valued at 1.9 lakhs and one bundle of gold in rubbery paste was found concealed in his inner garments. On extraction 249 grams of gold valued at Rs 9.71 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act 1962."

"On Saturday night five passengers Syed Sahul Hameed, Rahman Khan, Riaz Mohammed, Rahmatullah, Anjana Niraj Nelson who arrived from Sri Lanka and Kualalumpur were intercepted. On questioning, they admitted to having concealed bundles containing gold in rubbery paste in the rectum of their body. A total of 14 bundles were recovered from them weighing 1.8 kg and worth 70.2 lakhs," the press release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Students protest across TN against CAA, police action in Jamia

Students across Tamil Nadu including at IIT, Madras here held protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, as well as the police action against their counterparts in Jamia Milia University in Delhi. Activists of Students Federation of India...

BJP flays state-wide hartal against CAA on December 17

The BJP in Kerala on Monday slammed the state-wide hartal called by a group of outfits on December 17 against the Centres decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, saying it was unnecessary and against national interest. The ...

China stocks rise to 6-week closing high on trade deal, upbeat data

China stocks rose to a six-week closing high on Monday, as investors cheered a preliminary Sino-U.S. trade deal and upbeat data pointing to resilience in the worlds second-largest economy. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5, to 3,987.55, ...

Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army shelled forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Monday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army.At about 0945 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of sma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019