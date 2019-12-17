Govt shutting down people's voices: Sonia
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Modi government of "shutting down" people's voices and bringing legislations which are not acceptable to them.
After leading a delegation of opposition leaders to President Ram Nath Kovind to protest the police action against Jamia university students and also against amendments to the Citizenship Act, Gandhi told reporters that the situation was "very serious".
Joined by leaders of various parties, she said they were very anguished at the manner in which police dealt with peaceful protesters exercising their democratic rights, and added that police personnel entered women's hostels in Jamia Millia Islamia and "mercilessly" beat up students.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Congress
- Modi
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Gandhi
- Jamia Millia Islamia
ALSO READ
PM Modi wishes JP Nadda a happy birthday
King, Queen of Sweden meet PM Modi, discuss ways to deepen ties
BJP seek Chowdhury's apology for calling Modi infiltrator
Couldn't speak against BJP govt in MP, roped-in Congress leaders to raise issues: Sumitra Mahajan
Verbal duel in LS over Adhir's comments on Modi, Shah