CAA stir: Modi dares Cong to say it's ready to accord Indian

  • PTI
  • Ranchi
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:55 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the "Congress and its friends" of spreading lies over the new citizenship law, and dared them to declare they will accord Indian nationality to all Pakistanis. He also challenged them to re-introduce Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir and scrap the law against instant Triple Talaq.

As campuses across the country erupted in protests over police action at Jamia Millia Islamia, the prime minister asked students to try and see whether they were not being made accomplices in a "conspiracy" where "urban naxals" and others were using their "shoulders to fire" to serve their own interests. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand, Modi sought to assuage concerns of Indians apprehensive about getting stripped of their citizenship.

"The Congress is spreading lies, creating an atmosphere of fear for Muslims over the new law. Citizenship (Amendment) Act neither takes away the rights of Indian citizens nor harms them in any manner," he told an election rally here. The prime minister asked his political opponents to stop "dirty politics" and not to destroy the country's social fabric.

"I give an open challenge to Congress and its friends from this land of the brave...If they have courage, let them openly announce that they are ready to give Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis. "If they (the opposition) have courage, they should announce article 370 will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir...

Triple Talaq will be back," he said. The prime minister alleged it was because of the "vote bank politics" of the Congress that "lakhs of infiltrators" had made India their home.

Modi sought to reach out to the agitating students, saying his government was open to debate and was ermissive of democratic protests if it has done any wrong. He said the citizenship law was enacted for religious minorities of three nations--Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan--who fled their countries because of religious persecution.

"It's for people who have fled three countries due to atrocities on account of their religious faith. It's for those who are living in miserable conditions and cannot go back," he said. Modi said he wanted to know how the new citizenship law had encroached upon the rights of Indian Muslims, or for that matter, any citizen of the country.

The prime minister said the Congress-led opposition was unable to shed its "hatred of Modi". Modi credited his government for paving the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and accused the Congress of having created obstacles to thwart attempts at resolution of the vexed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

"Was there any tension? Was there any riot? Was not the issue resolved peacefully?" he asked the indulgent audience which roared in approval. "Their stomach aches when I resolve things peacefully," the prime minister said.

He said the Constitution prepared by B R Ambedkar was the "only holy scripture" for his government. He also enumerated a number of welfare schemes taken up by the "double-engine" BJP governments at the Centre and in Jharkhand for the state's welfare..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

