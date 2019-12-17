Left Menu
Development News Edition

Target to complete Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway project by 2025: U'khand CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:26 IST
Target to complete Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway project by 2025: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the progress of Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway project, saying the target is to complete the construction of the rail line by 2025. Visiting a construction site of the project in Tehri district's Gular area, Rawat said the authorities plan to complete the railway line till Srinagar by 2021.

He said advanced machinery is being used to complete the project. An all-weather road and the Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway line approved for the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will increase the number of people coming here for the Char Dham Yatra, the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Students should be encouraged to be job creators rather than job seekers: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that students must be encouraged to emerge as job creators rather than job seekers and research and innovation hold the key to lifting people out of poverty, ensuring their health and well-being. Th...

Seelampur violence: Quick action by locals helps restore peace

Quick action by locals helped in restoring the situation to normal in relatively short time in Seelampur area in North East Delhi that was rocked by violent protests over the amended citizenship law on Tuesday. Seelampur and Jaffrabad areas...

UPDATE 1-Trump plans to attend annual Davos economic forum -source familiar with the plan

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual Davos economic forum in January, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.Trump had to cancel his plan to attend the annual gathering of global economic leaders early this year d...

NCLAT judgement over Mistry's removal as Tata Group Chairman on Wednesday

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT will pronounce its judgment over the petition moved by former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus P Mistry and the two investment firms challenging his removal from the group. A two-member NCLAT bench...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019