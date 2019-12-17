Target to complete Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway project by 2025: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the progress of Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway project, saying the target is to complete the construction of the rail line by 2025. Visiting a construction site of the project in Tehri district's Gular area, Rawat said the authorities plan to complete the railway line till Srinagar by 2021.

He said advanced machinery is being used to complete the project. An all-weather road and the Rishikesh-Karanprayag railway line approved for the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will increase the number of people coming here for the Char Dham Yatra, the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)