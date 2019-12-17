Ex Cong MLA named in FIR on Jamia violence

The Delhi Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in its FIR on the Jamia violence on December 15, officials said on Tuesday.

The ex-MLA has been named along with six other accused, they said.

The other six accused persons have been identified as local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider, AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)