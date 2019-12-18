Maha: Two crushed to death by garbage dumper

Two persons were killed and six injured when a civic garbage dumper ran over them in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Chavindra village at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, when a speeding garbage dumper ran over eight people who were having tea at a roadside tea stall, an official said.

The driver lost control of the heavy vehicle, crushing Shabbir Khan (40) and Ahmed Momin (22) to death and injuring six others, he added. Among the injured victims, two are in a critical condition at Thane Civil Hospital, he said, adding that four others are undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital.

The police have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act against the driver, who fled the spot after the accident, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

