Gujarat govt will definitely implement CAA, NRC: CM

The BJP government in Gujarat will "definitely implement" the proposed National Register of Citizens (NCC) and the new citizenship law, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Wednesday. He blamed the Congress and other Opposition parties for raging protests in some states of the country against the law and the proposed NRC.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants escaping religious persecution from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The chief minister said all states are "bound to implement both NRC and CAA, and "Gujarat will definitely implement them".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already made it clear that provisions of the CAA will not cause any trouble to any citizen of India," Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar when asked about his government's stand on the NRC. NRC is a register maintained by the Central government containing names and certain relevant information for identification of all genuine Indian citizens.

Rupani held the Congress and other Opposition parties responsible for the "violence and anarchy" over the CAA, against which protests are broken out across the country, including in universities. The Kerala and Punjab governments had categorically stated that they will not implement the CAA in their states.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been stridently opposing the CAA and NRC. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the ruling BJD does not support the NRC but backed the amended citizenship law, noting that it applies only to foreigners.

The Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra had said that the decision on implementing the CAA will be dependent upon the supreme court order..

