Left Menu
Development News Edition

Misinformation being spread on SC's CAA order, we never sought interim stay: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 19:24 IST
Misinformation being spread on SC's CAA order, we never sought interim stay: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said the party did not seek an interim stay by the Supreme Court on the amended Citizenship Act and alleged "misinformation" was being spread about it, while asserting that the legislation goes against India's global obligations. The reaction came after the Supreme Court earlier in the day decided to examine the constitutional validity of the CAA, but refused to stay its implementation.

Party leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jairam Ramesh told a press conference here that in its petition against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress did not seek an interim stay on the legislation. They alleged that the law is "unconstitutional" and goes against international treaties signed by previous governments.

"The main petition in the court today was ours, filed by Jairam Ramesh. I want to clarify that none of the petitioners had asked for an interim stay. We did not seek an interim stay. We only sought a show cause notice to be issued," Singhvi said. There is misinformation being spread about "our petition". There were about 55-60 petitions" and the Supreme Court made it clear in the beginning that they are issuing notice on the main petition, for which the next date is January 22.

"We made three requests in our petition. This Act is unconstitutional. It is against our international duties. This government has violated territorial agreements signed by previous governments, including the Assam Accord and the All Tripura Tribals Force," he said. "This Act is a clear violation of the right to equality described in the Constitution. There is no provision to find out the harassment and it is selective. The strange thing is that the word 'torture' does not exist in the Act and there is no mention of it. It is limited to statements only.

"The Torture Convention, which provides for giving shelter to the oppressed people, has been signed by India," he said. "The new law hurts the basic spirit of India. So we will stand till the end, we will fight," he said.

Earlier in the day, a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant fixed 59 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, for hearing on January 22, next year. The court issued a notice to the Centre on the pleas.

During the hearing, some of the lawyers, appearing for some petitioners, sought a stay on the operation of the newly enacted law. The Attorney General opposed the submission and said there are as many as four judgements which have held that a law cannot be stayed after being notified. "We are not going to grant a stay," the bench said, adding arguments on granting stay can be advanced on January 22, the next date of hearing.

On the incidents of violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia, Singhvi expressed hope that the high court will issue orders for a time-bound inquiry which to be completed within two to three weeks. "The high court should immediately order a time-bound inquiry," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Warmbier parents praise bill calling for further North Korea sanctions

The parents of Otto Warmbier, an American student who died after 17 months in a North Korean prison, hailed on Wednesday new congressional legislation passed in their sons name that calls for further sanctions on Pyongyang.Flanked by four D...

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins in Washington

The second India-US 22 dialogue began here on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department with a focus on strengthening strategic partnerships and taking the bilateral relationship to the next level. US Secretary of S...

Haitians say underaged girls were abused by U.N. peacekeepers

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Dec 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Girls as young as 11 were sexually abused and impregnated by U.N. peacekeepers in Haiti and abandoned to raise their children alone, according to testimonies from more than 2,000 res...

Students, workers' groups protest over CAA in UK

Hundreds of students and representatives from diaspora and workers groups gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019