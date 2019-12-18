Misinformation being spread on SC's CAA order, we never sought interim stay: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said the party did not seek an interim stay by the Supreme Court on the amended Citizenship Act and alleged "misinformation" was being spread about it, while asserting that the legislation goes against India's global obligations. The reaction came after the Supreme Court earlier in the day decided to examine the constitutional validity of the CAA, but refused to stay its implementation.

Party leaders Abhishek Singhvi and Jairam Ramesh told a press conference here that in its petition against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress did not seek an interim stay on the legislation. They alleged that the law is "unconstitutional" and goes against international treaties signed by previous governments.

"The main petition in the court today was ours, filed by Jairam Ramesh. I want to clarify that none of the petitioners had asked for an interim stay. We did not seek an interim stay. We only sought a show cause notice to be issued," Singhvi said. There is misinformation being spread about "our petition". There were about 55-60 petitions" and the Supreme Court made it clear in the beginning that they are issuing notice on the main petition, for which the next date is January 22.

"We made three requests in our petition. This Act is unconstitutional. It is against our international duties. This government has violated territorial agreements signed by previous governments, including the Assam Accord and the All Tripura Tribals Force," he said. "This Act is a clear violation of the right to equality described in the Constitution. There is no provision to find out the harassment and it is selective. The strange thing is that the word 'torture' does not exist in the Act and there is no mention of it. It is limited to statements only.

"The Torture Convention, which provides for giving shelter to the oppressed people, has been signed by India," he said. "The new law hurts the basic spirit of India. So we will stand till the end, we will fight," he said.

Earlier in the day, a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant fixed 59 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, for hearing on January 22, next year. The court issued a notice to the Centre on the pleas.

During the hearing, some of the lawyers, appearing for some petitioners, sought a stay on the operation of the newly enacted law. The Attorney General opposed the submission and said there are as many as four judgements which have held that a law cannot be stayed after being notified. "We are not going to grant a stay," the bench said, adding arguments on granting stay can be advanced on January 22, the next date of hearing.

On the incidents of violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia, Singhvi expressed hope that the high court will issue orders for a time-bound inquiry which to be completed within two to three weeks. "The high court should immediately order a time-bound inquiry," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

