Left Menu
Development News Edition

Where would Hindu immigrants be settled?Uddhav asks BJP on CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:24 IST
Where would Hindu immigrants be settled?Uddhav asks BJP on CAA
NK Image Credit:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and asked how and where the government intended to settle Hindu immigrants in the country. He also accused the BJP-led central government of being biased towards Karnataka on the border dispute with Maharashtra over Belgaum.

He was replying to a debate in the Maharashtra Assembly here on Governor BS Koshyari's address. The governor addressed a joint sitting of the state legislature at the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on December 1.

Targeting the government over the new citizenship law, Thackeray said, "I would like to know how and where the Hindus from other countries are going to be settled. I don't think you (Centre) have a plan for it." Thackeray's party Shiv Sena had earlier supported the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, but staged a walkout during voting on it in the Rajya Sabha, saying there was no clarity on questions raised over it by the party. The chief minister also raised the issue of the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over Belgaum.

Maharashtra claims Belgaum, part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency but currently a district of Karnataka, on linguistic grounds. "The central government has taken Karnataka's side and ignored Maharashtra in the legal battle before the Supreme Court...it was going on for the last five years and everyone was kept in the dark," Thackeray alleged.

He also asked the BJP to make its stand clear on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar's opinion on cows. Savarkar apparently was of the opinion that cow is a useful animal, but it can be slaughtered and eaten after it is no longer useful.

Hitting out further at the Centre, Thackeray said several investment proposals for Maharashtra never materialized because of demonetization and random implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). "Programmes like 'Magnetic Maharashtra' were held to attract huge investments but could not bear fruit after decisions like demonetization and haphazard implementation of GST," he said.

There were several investment-related programs, which were only promised, but could not materialize due to such "erratic decisions" of the Centre, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav shot in Mumbai, accused arrested

Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Keshav Jadhav was allegedly shot at on Thursday morning by an unknown miscreant in Vikhroli. Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson, told ANI At around 710 am today, Jadhav was visiting Sai Baba temple, whe...

Russia's Putin says WADA four-year doping ban 'not justified'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agencys WADA four-year ban for Russia from international sporting competition over doping was not justified.He said bans should be handed out on an individual, not a co...

9 held for illegal extraction and transportation of sand in

Nine persons have been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of sand from the Rushikulya river bed in Odishas Ganjam district as police stepped up crackdown on the racket, a police officer said on Thursda...

Certain elements inimical to India use its border with Nepal for infiltration: Shah

Certain elements who do not want to see peace in India are using its open borders, especially that with Nepal, to enter the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an event of border guarding force SSB on Thursday. Addressing the tro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019