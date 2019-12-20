Left Menu
PM should intervene to revoke 'anti-people' CAA and proposed

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:21 IST
PM should intervene to revoke 'anti-people' CAA and proposed

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was immediately revoked, contending that it was a matter of the country's interests. Addressing a press meet here, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, urged the PM to withdraw the "anti-people" law and plans to implement nationwide NRC.

"It is not about any political victory or defeat. It is matter of our country... Withdraw CAA and NRC," she said in her appeal to Modi. Making a U-turn from her Thursday's remark over UN referendum on CAA and nationwide NRC, Banerjee said she had only suggested that opinion poll be conducted by impartial experts of the country, the process for which could be observed by the United Nations.

"I am proud of my country... I have full faith on my countrymen. What I had said was that a gana vote (opinion poll) be conducted by a panel of impartial experts and members of national human rights commission. It can be observed by the UN," she insisted..

