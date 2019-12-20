Anti-CAA protests in Manipur

Hundreds of youths converged at the Khwairamban keithel area here, the main business centre of the Manipur state capital on Friday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The demonstrators shouted slogans and carried placards against the CAA.

They demanded that all the northeast states including Manipur be exempted from the Act. A police officer said no one was arrested by the police on Friday in connection with the anti-CAA protest..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

