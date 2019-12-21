Pro-CAA human chain in Pune

A human chain was formed in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Pune in Maharashtra on Saturday evening. Several organisations took part in the event held on Jangali Maharaj Road.

The participants held placards with slogans like 'India Supports CAA', 'Padhai Karo', 'Patharbaji Nahi', 'Stop Hinduphobia', 'Atithi deo bhava', 'Country First', written on them, and also shouted slogans. In recent days, Pune had witnesses protests opposing the new citizenship law that grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants escaping religious persecution from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Over the last few days, protesters have fought pitched battles with police in some major cities of the country, including Delhi, against the "anti-Muslim" CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders..

