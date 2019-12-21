Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students organize march to BJP state HQ, demand roll back of CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 21:01 IST
Students organize march to BJP state HQ, demand roll back of CAA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Protests by students against the amended Citizenship Act rocked Kolkata on Saturday as thousands of university goers hit the streets and marched towards state BJP headquarters demanding its rollback. A scuffle broke out between the police and the students when a section of the protesters tried to break through the police barricades and head towards the party office. The situation was, however, quickly brought under control by the police.

The youth Congress activists Saturday afternoon organized a march to Raj Bhavan to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Apart from the demonstrations, rallies, and counter-rallies in protest and support of the amended Act, the situation in West Bengal was peaceful as no incident of violence was reported in the state.

Students from Jadavpur University, Calcutta University, Aliah University, Presidency University, and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, organized a march from Shahid Minar Maidan to Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata, which is a stone's throw away from the state BJP headquarters, during the day. They carried placards which read 'Scrap NRC, CAA', 'Don't divide people', 'We won't allow fascism to rule in India' and shouted slogans against the saffron camp.

Despite heavy police deployment and large scale security arrangements, a section of protesters managed to break through the barricades near the state BJP headquarters off the arterial Central Avenue and shouted slogans against the saffron camp. BJP workers came out of the party office with sticks in hand and started shouting slogans.

However, the situation was immediately brought under control by the police. Later on, the protesters organized a sit-in demonstration at Central Avenue.

Reacting to the development, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, said: "If anyone makes the mistake of heading towards our party office, they should bring stretchers with them as they will not be able to walk back and will have to go to the hospital." The party organized several rallies in various parts of the state in support of the CAA and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the amended Citizenship Act. Although a few trains were canceled by the Eastern Railway, services from Kolkata to north Bengal and Assam were largely resumed on Saturday with the restoration of the services of 22 trains, which were canceled since last week, officials said.

"The restoration work is on a war footing. We are hopeful of resuming more train services in days to come," a senior railway official said. Senior police officers in various parts of the state held meetings with community leaders seeking their help to maintain peace.

Vigil has been stepped up in several parts of the state, especially in bordering districts to prevent any untoward incident, the police said. The state government on Thursday had given its nod to resume internet services in Howrah district, besides in Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district.

The decision to restore internet services fully in Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur districts and Basirhat and Barasat subdivisions of North 24 Parganas district would be taken later, officials said. West Bengal had witnessed violent protests against the amended citizenship law since December 13. Several railway stations were ransacked and vehicles and trains vandalized over the past few days. Over 600 people have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals dramatic health benefits after air pollution reduction

While reducing air pollution is considered as a boon for the depleting environmental conditions, a recent study explores its relation with dramatic health benefits. The study Health Benefits of Air Pollution Reduction published in the Ameri...

Delhi Waqf Board to give Rs 5 lakh to families of those killed in protests against CAA-NRC

AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan on Saturday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizen...

Demi Lovato, boyfriend Austin Wilson call it quit after months of dating

American singer Demi Lovato called it quit from her boyfriend and model Austin Wilson after months of dating. According to a source to People magazine, Shes concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relatio...

Top Malaysian diplomat summoned to MEA over Mahathir's comments on India's 'internal affairs'

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffairs of Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads insensitive comments criticising the new citizenship law. The senior diplomat was summo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019