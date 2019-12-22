Citizenship law, NRC have nothing to do with Indian Muslims: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused his rivals of stoking fears among people and misleading Muslims over the amended citizenship law and asserted that his government's schemes have never done any discrimination on the basis of religion. Addressing a rally at Ramlila Maidan here, he said the citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens have nothing to do with Indian Muslims.
A lie is being spread that this government had brought the law to snatch people's rights, the prime minister said and dared rivals to find anything discriminatory in his work. Unable to challenge him in elections, Modi asserted, his rivals have resorted to dividing the country through rumors.
Without naming the rival parties, he said people were incited by those in high positions, who shared fake videos.
