Anti-CAA protest in Pune

Students and youths held a peaceful protest on Sunday evening against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Pune in Maharashtra. Outfits like 'Yuvak Kranti Dal', 'Professional Congress' among others held a demonstration at Goodluck Chowk on Fergusson College road in afternoon.

They held placards with slogans like 'Millenials won't board this #CAB, 'We Reject CAA/NRC', 'Respect Existence or Expect Resistance', 'Our Solidarity is Lathiproof', 'All Fascists Are Bound to Lose' 'Modi Teri Chai Unsecular Hai' , 'Modiji Please Focus on Real Issues, written on them, and shouted slogans denouncing the CAA and proposed National Register of Citizenship (NRC) exercise. On December 17, hundreds of students from the Fergusson College held a rally and a signature campaign inside the campus against the CAA and NRC to protest against the police crackdown on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) in Delhi.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship..

