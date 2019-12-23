Kerala Minister slams Citizenship Amendment Act, says joint strike inevitable

Kerala Industries, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister EP Jayarajan on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government for the Citizenship Amendment Act and said a joint strike will be held against it. "A joint strike is inevitable. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will use all its power to defend democracy. The people need to unite against the grave adversity the country is facing right now," Jayarajan told reporters here.

"The country is facing protests over the use parliament's muscle power (by the BJP)," the CPI(M) leader alleged. Protests have been held against the Act in different parts of the country. The new law grants Indian citizenship to those Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi community refugees who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

