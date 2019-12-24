Odisha: Miniature artist creates church in a bottle

A Bhubaneswar- based miniature artist L Eswar Rao created church inside a bottle ahead of Christmas. Rao hails from Jatni village in Khurda district and has chosen a unique way to wish "Merry Christmas" to the people by his creativity.

Elaborating on the process of creating a unique craft of art, Rao said he collected solid clay to make the pieces of bricks to mould in the shape of the Church. "I used pieces of glasses to make the foundation of the Church with a height of 8 inches and 6 inches in wide. It became very difficult to fix clay to make the shape of the wall inside the bottle," Rao said.

Wishing people for Christmas, Rao urged the people to spread love and peace. "It took seven days for me to complete this. I wish all the people Merry Christmas and spread love, peace and brotherhood. So, I appeal to everyone to stay connected with love and peace, " he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

