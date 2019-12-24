Officer concerned to pay for delay in MNREGS wages

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided that if payment was not made to labourers within 15 days under the MNREGS scheme, the officer concerned will have to compensate for the delay.

The compensation amount will be recovered from the salary of the officer, according to a decision taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

"Under MNREGS it is mandatory to give payment to labourers within 15 days. If it is not done, fine will be realised from the salary of the concerned officer of Centre or state responsible for delay based on the level on which it was delayed," UP government spokesman Shrikant Sharma told reporters here.

