SDM suspended in Bundi for firing with air gun at under-construction petrol station

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kota
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:27 IST
A sub-divisional magistrate in Bundi district was on Tuesday suspended by the Rajasthan government for "disgraceful conduct", after he fired from his air gun at an under-construction petrol pump in Tonk, sending police into a tizzy. According to police, Kailash Chand Gurjar, a Rajasthan Administrative Services officer, said that he is fond of recreational shooting and had fired "for fun" at a plastic drum filled with water at the site on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at Kachrawada village under Nagarfort police station of Tonk district. Gurjar, posted as sub divisional magistrate (SDM) in Nainwa sub-division of Bundi district, reportedly reached the petrol pump by his official vehicle and fired at the water drum placed at the under-constructing petrol pump, owned by Mukesh Jain.

The guard at the petrol pump immediately informed the owner about the firing and the latter called up Tonk police control room reporting that some "miscreants in red beacon" vehicle have fired bullets at his petrol pump. Tonk police immediately sounded an alert at check posts of the district and an initial investigation revealed the red beacon vehicle belonged to SDM, Nainwa.

"Exercising the powers under Rule 13 of Rajasthan Civil Services Act 1958, the state government with immediate effect orders to suspend Kailash Chand Gurjar, RAS, SDM, Nainwa (Bundi) for his awkward and disgraceful conduct," Ashish Modi, joint secretary of state personnel department, said in a letter dated December 24, 2019 after the incident came to light.

Asked about the incident Gurjar said, "Whatever had to happen has happened. Now the matter is under investigation and the action has also been taken." He refused to speak further on the entire episode.

SHO at Nagarfort police station Saleem Khan said a preliminary investigation found that the SDM was on Monday morning passing by his official vehicle when he stopped a dumper driver who had unloaded some material at the under-construction petrol pump at Kachrawada village and he asked him to show the bill of the material, The SDM reportedly fired with his air gun at the plastic drum filled with water as a "pass time" and told the police that he does target shooting practise at home also.

No case in the matter has been registered and no one has submitted a complaint to the police in this connection, the SHO said.

