Mild-earthquake in Jalpaiguri district

A mild earthquake shook West Bengals Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday evening, an IMD official said. The 3.2 magnitude quake was felt at around 8.07 pm, he said.

"The earthquake of 3.2 magnitude was felt in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. The epicentre was located at latitude 26.6 N and longitude 88.8 E with a depth of 32 kilometres," the official said. An official of the state Disaster Management department said that so far there was no report of any casualty..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.