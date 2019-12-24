Those opposing CAA, NRC can be 'wiped out' in an hour: Haryana BJP MLA
In provocative remarks seemingly directed at Muslims, a Haryana BJP MLA has said those opposing CAA and NRC can be "wiped out" in an hour.
Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar was speaking at an event in support of the amended citizenship law.
He said today's India is not of Jawahar Lal Nehru and Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
