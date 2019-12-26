Declare martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh's minor sons as Children's Day: Tiwari urges PM

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare martyrdom day of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's minor sons (Chhote Sahibzade) as 'Bal Diwas' in place of the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru. In a letter to Modi, Tiwari said 'Chhote Sahibzade' Jorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were "martyred in Sirhind (Punjab) while safeguarding the religion in 1705".

"In my opinion, remembering sacrifices of these brave children by observing 'Bal Diwas" on the day of their martyrdom will be a source of inspiration for children across the country," Tiwari wrote in the letter. Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru's birth anniversary November 14 is celebrated as 'Bal Diwas' olr Children's Day since 1956 on the notion that Nehru was very popular among children, Tiwari said.

"I request you to declare martyrdom day of these brave children (Chhote Sahibzade) as Bal Diwas keeping in view their courage and sacrifice," Tiwari said in his letter. The demand to declare martyrdom day of 'Chhote Sahibzade' as Bal Diwas was first raised by West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma last year.

The martyrdom of the two minor sons of Guru Gobind Singh is observed in Paush month of Hindu calendar every year. PTI VIT GVS RAX

