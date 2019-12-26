`Congress unhappy about portfolio allocation in Maharashtra'

Ahead of the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet next week, the state unit of the Congress is unhappy about the portfolios allocated to it, a party source said on Thursday. State unit leaders have conveyed their resentment to the Congress high command, he added.

The much-awaited expansion is likely to take place on December 30. Currently the portfolios have been distributed among six ministers who make up the cabinet -- two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. The Congress has been given revenue and PWD, among other portfolios.

A senior party leader said most of the ministries allocated to the party do not have "direct connection" with people. "Ministries such as animal husbandry and textiles which we have got should be merged with agriculture and industries," he said.

The issue is likely to be discussed with Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge who will be in Mumbai on December 28 for the foundation day programme of the party, he said. "If a good deal is not worked out now, the Congress will suffer in Maharashtra," the leader said.

The party is eyeing agriculture, co-operation, industries, housing and rural development ministries, and is keen that it get at least two of these, he added. "We will also have to be firm on getting posts of Minister of State for home, finance, urban development. It is only then that the balance of power (among three parties) will be achieved," he said..

