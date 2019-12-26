Left Menu
Development News Edition

`Congress unhappy about portfolio allocation in Maharashtra'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 19:44 IST
`Congress unhappy about portfolio allocation in Maharashtra'

Ahead of the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet next week, the state unit of the Congress is unhappy about the portfolios allocated to it, a party source said on Thursday. State unit leaders have conveyed their resentment to the Congress high command, he added.

The much-awaited expansion is likely to take place on December 30. Currently the portfolios have been distributed among six ministers who make up the cabinet -- two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. The Congress has been given revenue and PWD, among other portfolios.

A senior party leader said most of the ministries allocated to the party do not have "direct connection" with people. "Ministries such as animal husbandry and textiles which we have got should be merged with agriculture and industries," he said.

The issue is likely to be discussed with Congress general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge who will be in Mumbai on December 28 for the foundation day programme of the party, he said. "If a good deal is not worked out now, the Congress will suffer in Maharashtra," the leader said.

The party is eyeing agriculture, co-operation, industries, housing and rural development ministries, and is keen that it get at least two of these, he added. "We will also have to be firm on getting posts of Minister of State for home, finance, urban development. It is only then that the balance of power (among three parties) will be achieved," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Coast Guard helps merchant vessel in distress off Kerala coast

Indian Coast Guard ICG has helped a merchant vessel, with seven people on board, after its engine developed a technical snag when the ship was over 58 nautical miles off the Kerala coast. The ICG district headquarters, Kerala, on Wednesday ...

134th foundation day of Congress: Sonia to unfurl party flag at AICC HQ, Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Guwahati on Saturday

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday, the 134th foundation day of the grand old party. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally at Guwahati in Assam, where he will ...

Maharashtra: 15-yr-old girl commits suicide in hostel room

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her hostel room. The body was recovered on Thursday. The incident took place at a girls hostel located in a village near Dhule.The deceased is identified as Priyanka, ...

Kalapani, Susta border issues can be resolved through talks: Bhattarai

Nepal and India can address the issues relating to border areas of Kalapani and Susta through talks, former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai has said, underlining that Kathmandu cannot harm New Delhis security interest. Bhattarai, speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019