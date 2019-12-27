Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm:

TOP NEWS:

DEL15 JK-INTERNET Mobile Internet services restored in Kargil

Srinagar: Mobile Internet services were restored in Kargil district of Ladakh on Friday after remaining suspended for 145 days in the wake of the Centre abrogating provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, officials said.

DEL37 UP-3RDLD CITIZENSHIP Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh: DGP

Lucknow: Friday prayers passed off peacefully in Uttar Pradesh amid tight security arrangements put in place after last week's violence by anti-citizenship law protesters.

DEL34 HP-SHAH Cong misleading people, CAA has no provision to take away citizenship: Shah

Shimla: Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing the party of misleading people over the amended Citizenship Act. He also clarified that the legislation had no provision to take away citizenship.

NATION: DES9 DL-CITIZENSHIP-LD PROTESTS

Hundreds gather at Jama Masjid to protest against CAA New Delhi: Braving cold weather, hundreds of people gathered outside the iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Friday to protest against the amended citizenship law.

BOM8 CG-RAHUL-NRC

NRC, NPR attack on poor like demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi Raipur, Dec 27 (PTI) Likening the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens with demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said these exercises are "tax" on the poor, who will suffer the same way they did after the note ban in November 2016.

DEL30 CONG-LD MARCH

Cong to take out marches across country on its foundation day New Delhi: Amid raging anti-CAA protests, the Congress will take out marches across the country on its 134th foundation day on Saturday to take its "Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people.

CAL9 WB- RALLY CAA

LF-Cong rally against CAA Kolkata: The opposition Left Front and Congress Friday took out a joint rally in the city to protest against the contentious amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

BOM15 MH-CITIZENSHIP-RALLY

Pro-CAA rally at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan draws crowds Mumbai: A large number of people gathered for a pro-CAA rally at the historic August Kranti Maidan, where a massive protest against the Citizenship Act was held last week.

DEL32 IMD-COLD WAVE

Severe cold wave conditions to prevail over North India during next 2 days: IMD New Delhi: Cold to severe cold wave is likely to engulf parts of North, East and central India over the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

MDS9 AP-CAPITAL-LD CABINET

AP cabinet defers taking decision on relocating state capital Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Friday deferred taking a decision on relocating the state capital after Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly told his colleagues there was no hurry to undertake the exercise, which has created some unrest among people.

MDS5 KL-FORMER ISRO SCIENTIST-COMPENSATION

Ker Govt in principle decides to give Rs 1.3 cr to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has in principle decided to give Rs 1.3 crore as compensation to former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely implicated in the 1994 espionage case.

LEGAL:

LGB1 MH-COURT-PMC-CHARGE SHEET

PMC Bank scam: 32000-page charge sheet filed against 5 accused Mumbai: Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing on Friday submitted a 32,000-page charge sheet against five persons in the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam in a metropolitan magistrate court here.

LGD1 YEAR-SC

SC 2019 imprints: Paving way for Ram Temple, Rafale; clean chit to ex-CJI in harassment claim New Delhi: Verdicts paving the way for construction of a Ram Temple at Ayodhya and India's multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal with France were 2019's landmark imprints of the Supreme Court, which also found itself at the centre of a controversy with then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi being accused of sexual harassment before getting the clean chit. By Abhishek Anshu, Manohar Lal & Sanjeev Kumar

BUSINESS:

DEL26 BIZ-ONION

Onion at eye-watering Rs 150/kg; imports underway New Delhi: Retail onion prices on Friday remained higher at up to Rs 150 per kg even as the imported supplies have started arriving to boost the domestic availability and check prices.

DEL36 BIZ-LD STOCKS

Sensex regains footing, rallies 411 pts as bank stocks spurt Mumbai: Markets snapped their three-day downward spiral to finish with smart gains on Friday as banking, finance and energy stocks saw robust buying amid supportive global cues.

FOREIGN:

FGN22 KAZAKHSTAN-PLANE-2NDLDALL CRASH

12 killed as plane crashes in Kazakhstan but many survive Almaty: Twelve people died when a plane carrying 100 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstan's largest city on Friday and slammed into a house, but many on board survived. (AFP)

FGN16 PAK-MUSHARRAF

Musharraf challenges special court's verdict in high treason case: Pak media Islamabad: Pakistan's former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Friday filed a petition in a court against the special court's verdict convicting him of high treason and sentencing him to death, according to media reports. By Sajjad Hussain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

