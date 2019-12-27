No fatality on Railways between Apr-Dec this year: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday credited the railways' fatality-free run between April 1 and December 27 this year to the hard work of its 13 lakh- odd personnel. Goyal, speaking to reporters in Margao, called it a great achievement.

"From April 1 to December 27 this year, we did not have a single (mishap-related) death of any railway passenger. It is a great achievement by 13 lakh railway employees who work day and night, through thick and thin, through rains, snow, heat or even violence to ensure that trains run smoothly," the Railway minister said.

He said 2017-18 was the safest year in the railways' 165-year history and 2018-19 had bettered the record. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced investment of Rs 50 lakh crore in the railways in the next 12 years and the aim would be to give passengers top quality service..

