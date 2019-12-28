CAA, NRC Centre's ploy to divert people's attention: Goa Cong

The Narendra Modi government was diverting people's attention from issues like unemployment, economic slowdown by pushing through Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said on Saturday. He and other Congress leaders like Digamber Kamat and Lok Sabha MP Francisco Sardinha took part in 'Save India Save Constitution' rally in Panaji.

"When your are unable to run a government due to failed policies, you try to use a communal pitch. It started with scrapping Article 370 (in Jammu and Kashmir), then Ram Mandir and now CAA and NRC. It is to divert people's attention from rising unemployment and economic slowdown," he said. Kamat said the CAA was unconstitutional as it sought to link citizenship with religion.

