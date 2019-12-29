5 arrested for killing RTI activist in Odisha

Five persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda in Odisha's Kandhamal district, a senior police officer said on Sunday. Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh told reporters that a revolver, three live-cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

A bike and six mobile phones were also seized from them, he said. An old enmity was the reason behind the murder, the SP said.

Panda was shot dead by bike-borne assailants near his house at Balliguda town on December 10, police said. People of Balliguda had staged a blockade on the National Highway-59 in the area demanding the arrest of those involved in the murder...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

