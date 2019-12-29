Mamata lauds Purulia district administration for development work

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday lauded the district administration in Purulia for "stupendous development work" there. Banerjee, at an administrative meeting held here on Sunday evening, however, expressed her dissatisfaction with the slow progress in a piped water supply project in the district taken up by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), an official present at the meeting, told PTI.

The chief minister asked the Paschimanchal Unnayan Parshad to look into the laying of the pipes in 20 blocks of the district, he said. "The chief minister lauded the district administration for doing stupendous work in Purulia. But she was unhappy with the progress in the piped water project taken up by Jica. She asked the Paschimanchal Unnayan Parshad to look into it also," the official said.

Banerjee, who took part in the swearing-in of Hemant Soren as the new chief minister of Jharkhand in Ranchi earlier in the day, reached Purulia this evening and straightaway went to the administrative meeting. State chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, senior officials of district administration, Zilla Sabhadhipathi, Panchyat heads, and civic body representatives were present at the meeting.

Local MLA Santiram Mahato, who is also the state minister of Self Help Group & Self-employment, was also present at Sunday's meeting. The Trinamool Congress supremo, who voiced her protests against the citizenship amendment law and the NRC and organised back-to-back rallies in Kolkata, would also participate in a similar demonstration here on Monday.

"It's over a 3.5-km march which will start from Victoria School and after passing through several important points of the town, will end at Purulia taxi stand. The rally will start around 1 PM," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

