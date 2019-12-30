Piyush Goyal accuses AAP govt of obstructing Centre's schemes due to 'Modi phobia'

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Monday accused the AAP government of obstructing various schemes of the Centre due to "Modi phobia".

Speaking at a traders' meet here, Goyal urged the participants to support the BJP in forming a government in Delhi to take care of their interests.

Union minister Hardeep Puri and other BJP leaders also assured the traders of finding a solution to protect them from the sealing drive in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.