Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tight security in place for PM's visit to Karnataka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:07 IST
Tight security in place for PM's visit to Karnataka

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Karnataka on January 2 and 3, officials said. The Special Protection Group officials had a meeting with state government officials, especially the police regarding the security arrangements.

During his stay in Tumakuru, drones will not be allowed and anybody violating the direction will face stringent action, said a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of the district Dr Rakesh Kumar. According to the tour itinerary, the Prime Minister will reach Bengaluru on January 2 and fly to Tumakuru by a helicopter to visit Sri Siddaganga Math.

Modi will later take part in the Krishi Karman Awards function at the Junior College grounds where he will address a gathering and distribute fishing equipment, a government press release said. The same evening he will return to Bengaluru to visit the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

He will stay at the Raj Bhavan. The next day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, before flying to New Delhi in the afternoon.

To oversee the arrangements, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited Tumakuru on Tuesday and held a meeting with officials. Speaking to reporters later, Yediyurappa said Modi will reach Siddaganga Math at 2.15 p.m where he will pay his obeisance to the seer there.

He will be in the town till 5.30 p.m on January 2, he added. "Later, he will take part in the Krishi Karman and Krishi Samman Awards function which about 1.5 lakh people are likely to attend. He is going to give awards to 28 progressive farmers from 21 states," said the Chief Minister.

The chief ministers of Manipur and Jharkhand and the Governor of Uttarakhand will also attend the event. "It will be grand event. Since 1.5 lakh people will take part, we have made arrangements for loudspeakers and LED screens everywhere to avoid any inconvenience to the people," Yediyurappa said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA violence: Two granted interim bail and 2 given regular bail by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to four people arrested in connection with the violent protests in the national capital against the amended citizenship act. Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg granted interim bail for three weeks o...

Ircon International, BEML sign pact to explore opportunities in foreign market

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with BEML to explore and address opportunities in the overseas market. Ircon International Ltd has signed a memorandum of under...

China's Xi says 'sincerely' hopes for best for Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in comments broadcast on Tuesday that he sincerely hopes for the best for Hong Kong and its people, adding the situation there has been everybodys concern over the past few months.Without a harmonious and s...

Ben Stokes' dismissal was huge, say Faf du Plessis

After winning the first Test against England, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis termed Ben Stokes dismissal as huge. Even though Kesh Keshav Maharaj didnt bowl as much as he would have liked, the wickets he got for us in the second inning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019