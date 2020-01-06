Christian, Buddhist groups meet Nadda to express support for citizenship law

Some Christian and Buddhist groups met BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday to extend their support to the amended Citizenship Act. Bharatiya Janata Party media co-convenor Sanjay Mayukh said Bharatiya Buddha Sangh president Sanghpriya Rahul and senior functionaries of the National Christian Forum met Nadda to express their thanks to the Modi government for amendments in the citizenship law and extended their support.

BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said all Christian denominations were represented by the forum having functionaries from different parts of the country. The amended citizenship law seeks to confer citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis who had arrived in India by December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Opposition parties and various groups have opposed the law, which has triggered nationwide protests. They have called the law against the Constitution for making religion a ground for citizenship, a charge rejected by the BJP. PTI KR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

