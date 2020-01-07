Kolkata Police files FIR against BJP protesters

Taking suo moto cognisance, Kolkata Police on Tuesday registered FIR against some BJP leaders and workers, who were present during yesterday's "violent protest" at Sulekha Mor in Jadavpur.

BJP leaders were booked under several sections including sections 143, 147, 148, 186, 188 of the Indian Penal Code after tyres were burnt during the protest.

The BJP workers staged a protest alleging that some students of Jadavpur University vandalised their party office in Jadavpur on Sunday night. (ANI)

