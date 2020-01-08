Tiger poachers flourishing under BJP rule: Goa Cong

In the wake of three tiger deaths at Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in less than a week, the Goa Congress on Wednesday alleged that tiger poachers were flourishing under the protection of the BJP government in the state. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said the tiger killings at Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary were "shocking".

"Like drug trade, poachers are also flourishing under the active patronage and protection of Goa's BJP government," he said, in a press statement issued here. Tiger deaths are taking place in well-forested constituencies, which are under the BJP rule, he added.

"The BJP government's silence is a clear indicator that the party is hand in glove with the poachers," he said. Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Chodankar said three tigers were found dead in a week's time and the insensitive government has no answers.

"This is shocking and distressing that we have lost four tigers during the BJP rule in the state, with three in just one week alone," the Goa Congress leader said. Chodankar alleged that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had failed on all fronts, including protection of India's national animal.

Three tigers were found dead in Mahadayi Sanctuary in the span of four days. Carcasses of a tigress and two cubs were recovered from the area during a combing operation by the forest department..

