JNU violence 'officially sponsored goondaism', perpetrators must be arrested: Cong

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI)The Congress on Thursday alleged that the violence in JNU was "officially sponsored goondaism" and demanded that those behind it must be identified and arrested immediately. The Congress also demands that Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should resign to bring peace to the varsity campus, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

A group of masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus on Sunday night, prompting the university administration to call in the police. At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.