Preparations underway for Ganga Sagar Mela in West Bengal

Preparations are underway at Gangasagar, sub-division of South 24 Parganas for the Ganga Sagar Mela, which is scheduled to be held on the day of Makar Sankranti (January 15). On this day, scores of devotees including foreigners take a holy dip in river Ganga and offer prayers at Kapila Muni Temple, which is situated at Sagar Island of the state.

This year, the West Bengal government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made arrangements for air ambulance in Sagar. Also, the pilgrims will be given bar-coded strips so that the authorities can track them if they need help.

Held during the winters, this Mela is an annual gathering of pilgrims that see a number of rituals, lit lamps and chanting in and around Sagardwip. (ANI)

