PM to arrive in West Bengal on Saturday amid protests over new citizenship law

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:59 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Saturday for a two-day visit to West Bengal amid ongoing protests over the new citizenship law, with the state administration claiming a "foolproof" security cover has been put in place to thwart attempts to create disturbance. Several organisations, including those linked to the Left parties, have declared they would stage protests against Modi and show him black flags, officials said.

According to sources, these organisations have planned to muster their supporters along the route the prime minister is scheduled to take after his arrival at the airport. "We have planned foolproof security arrangements for the PM's visit. As part of the measures, barricades will be put up along the edges of the roads from the airport to the city on Saturday evening. There will also be an extra security cover along this stretch," officials said.

The state has seen violence and arson since the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament last month, with agigators vandalising railway property, setting ablaze vehicles and blocking major roads. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has maintained that she would not allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in her state, and repetedly urged protesters to shun violence to get across their point.

An official said the timing of the prime minister's arrival is not conducive to fly him in a chopper from the airport, considering the failing light. A helicopter, however, will be kept as standby to accomodate any alteration in the PM's travel plans, the official said, adding, last-minute changes to his itinerary will be handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

Modi will be travelling from the airport to the heritage Currency Building in BBD Bag area in Kolkata's central business district, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a programme. Thereafter, he is scheduled to attend a light and sound show at the iconic Howrah bridge from the Millenium Park on the banks of the Ganga.

From there, the PM is slated to visit Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Rama Krishna Mission, taking the river route. "The River Police on both banks of the Ganga has been put on alert and river patrolling increased in view of the prime minister's schedule," the official said.

As per his itinerary, Modi will spend Saturday night at the Raj Bhavan and attend the 150th anniversary programme of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday morning. Sources said there could be a meeting between the PM and the chief minister on Sunday, though nothing has been finalised in this regard as yet.

Modi will leave for New Delhi on Sunday afternoon..

